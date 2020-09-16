Comments
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a construction worker was fatally struck by a road roller in Delaware County on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 400 block of Free Street, near the Ridley Park Middle School, just before 9:30 a.m.
The Ridley Park Police Chief says this construction project was contracted by Ridley Park Borough.
The Ridley School District says the borough contracted the project for sidewalks and paving and that it did not involve the school.
No information regarding the identity of the victim has been released at this time.
