Police: Man Shot In Face During Apparent Robbery Inside Apartment Building In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically injured after he was shot in the face inside of his own apartment in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around midnight Tuesday on the 2300 block of North 7th Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 62-year-old man shot in the face in his apartment. Police say the building was secure and that the man heard a knock on the exterior door to the building and let the shooter in.

The suspect then followed the victim to his apartment.

Police say this was an intended robbery, but its not clear if anything was actually stolen. They say one shot was fired.

The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital in critical condition. Police say when they arrived on scene the man was conscious and talking.

Neighbors told our photographer on the scene that they heard some sort of commotion, but police say it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

“I know that he was shot in the face and I know he lost a lot of blood, a substantial amount of blood because we found a lot of blood on the floor right inside the doorway of his apartment, right next to the ballistic evidence, the spent shell casing. Like I said, there is a bullet hole in a closet door right there so we know the shooting happened inside the doorway,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

It’s not clear if the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The only description of the suspect is a man in all dark clothing who left the scene on foot. However, police say there are security cameras.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.