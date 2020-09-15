PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday a new multi-year partnership agreement with sports betting company FOX Bet that will bring a new sportsbook lounge to Lincoln Financial Field for fans to enjoy on game day. The lounge is not open yet, but the team says it will open its doors to ticketed guests when “the in-person sports experience returns to full capacity.”

The lounge will also serve as a media studio for new content that is being planned by the team including Eagles Edge a new program that will air on the team’s various digital channels on game days.

“This new, fully integrated partnership with FOX Bet has enabled us to reimagine the way we deliver content to our fans in a fun and innovative way,” said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles in a statement. “Every week during the NFL season, this new interactive studio will bring Eagles fans closer to the game through exclusive access and interviews, football commentary from some of the biggest on-air FOX Sports personalities, and many other surprises along the way. We look forward to growing our partnership with FOX Bet, an industry leader that continues to expand its footprint in the Philadelphia market.”

“The content creation differentiates this relationship,” Fox Bet CMO Andrew Schneider said in an interview with Sportico. “This partnership is non-traditional and a first-of-its-kind in sports betting.”

The lounge is located on the service level of the stadium near the player parking lot and locker rooms. It will be able to accommodate up to 380 fans with access to the space beginning two and a half hours prior to kickoff and ending one hour after the game.

The NFL began allowing teams to open betting lounges and accept sportsbook sponsorships earlier this year. The Denver Broncos were the first team to announce such a partnership earlier this year with BetMGM.