WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The vote count is underway in Delaware’s primary election. Sen. Chris Coons and Gov. John Carney defeated Democratic challengers as several Republicans squared off for their seats.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is the sole Democrat running her seat. Two Republicans are vying for the right to unseat her in November.

A steady stream of voters had been filing into a polling place at Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington for the First State’s primary election Tuesday afternoon. And there were no shortage of issues.

“The biggest concerns I have is no guidance, no recreation, no programs for the younger generation,” Wilmington resident Ja’leer Lowe said.

“Gun violence, man. It’s the biggest issue out here,” Wilmington resident Michael Camper said.

Eyewitness News also got an inside look showing changes made due to the pandemic. Machines are cleaned after each voter leaves. Voters came prepared too.

“I brought my gloves and sanitizer out just in case but I didn’t have to,” one voter said.

“You have to wear a mask, that’s the thing, separate the people,” Wilmington resident Stacey Collins said.

Still, officials estimate about half of voters in Delaware mailed in their ballots.

We’re following a heated race for Wilmington’s mayoral seat. Mike Purzycki is the incumbent who faces two challengers, including city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter. The two had previous disagreements over city spending.

A third candidate is former city councilman Justen Wright. He wants to create a public health commissioner’s office.

“I like the mayor that we have so I’ll probably go back with him,” Wilmington resident Geneva Godfrey said.

Meanwhile, Delaware already had a presidential primary back in July, so Joe Biden is not on the ballot today.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.