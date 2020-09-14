Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is expected to be in Philadelphia Tuesday. Eyewitness News has learned that President Trump will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday to participate in a closed event at the National Constitution Center.
Full details regarding the event have yet to be released, but CBS3 understands initially the president is scheduled to arrive in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Commuters should remain alert for possible delays during the afternoon commute to accommodate the presidential motorcade.
The U.S. Postal Service says it will close two offices and several drop boxes in the Old City area as a security precaution in relation to the president’s visit.
