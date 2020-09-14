PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department confiscated more dirt bikes and ATVs over the weekend. Three people were arrested and 23 vehicles were confiscated during the department’s sweep on Sunday.

Philadelphia police say the dirt bike and ATV initiative will continue throughout the city as a result of people driving them illegally on the streets.

Our dirt bike and ATV initiative continues. Yesterday's sweep resulted in 23 vehicle confiscations, and 3 arrests. These initiatives will continue throughout the city. Have info on where these vehicles are being stored and/or operated? Call 215-686-TIPS pic.twitter.com/zEdKRVlxzv — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 14, 2020

Earlier this month, Eyewitness News obtained exclusive video from Broad Street resident Tom Ayers showing dozens of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders bringing traffic to a halt at South Street.

The video showed most of them riding in the opposite direction of traffic.

Ayers tells CBS3 that the riders run red lights and stop traffic in order for the groups to get by.

Philadelphia police say the dirt bike and ATV initiatives will continue.

Police are asking anyone with information on where the vehicles in the pictures above are stored to call 215-686-TIPS.