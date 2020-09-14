NEW HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a man and woman were killed in a shooting in New Hanover, Montgomery County. Police responded to a house near the intersection or Reifsnyder Road and Angel Drive just after 8 p.m. Monday.
Officials say upon arrival, police found an adult man and adult woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say another man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no word on his condition.
Officials say the incident appears to be domestic in nature and there is no threat to the community.
The victims’ identities are not being released at this time.
If you have any information about the incident, contact the New Hanover Township Police at 610-327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.
