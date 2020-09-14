PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just as it began in Pennsylvania, the federal government has ended a $300-a-week unemployment benefit. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday the Lost Wages Assistance ended Sept. 5, although Pennsylvania began accepting applications for it the following Sept. 6.

Pennsylvania residents who are eligible will get the five weeks of $300 extra pay but they must certify and apply if they have not already. They are encouraged to do that immediately because funds are limited and may run out.

“Although the LWA program has ended, L&I will continue paying eligible claimants retroactively for claim weeks between August 1 and September 5,” Secretary Oleksiak said. “We will continue making these payments until the funding we’ve already received from FEMA for this program is depleted. I urge anyone who is partially or fully unemployed because of COVID-19 and hasn’t yet applied for LWA benefits to do so right away.”

Payments for those already approved will start as early as Monday.

LWA payments will be made in one lump sum for the previous claim weeks below:

August 1, 2020;

August 8, 2020;

August 15, 2020;

August 22, 2020;

August 29, 2020; and

September 5, 2020.

For more information and to apply, click here.

No other unemployment benefits programs were affected.