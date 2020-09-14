SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Inspired by his own weight-loss journey, a Delaware County teenager used his downtime during the pandemic to develop a water bottle he hopes will help motivate people to live healthier lives. It has only been about a week since the product’s launch and he’s already seeing great success.

Evan Coury was in the eighth grade when his doctor advised him to cut down on sugary drinks and carbs.

“I realized it was time to make a change,” he said. “I’ve never felt comfortable in my own body, so what I started first doing is drinking more water.”

2 fitness gurus… and me 😂 Enjoyed working on this story about @cardinalohara HS senior Evan Coury & his self-designed #Evexia water bottle. @coachjim2020 is such a joy & his weight loss story is so inspiring. How Evan’s product brought these 2 together on @cbsphilly at 4&6pm pic.twitter.com/eKzlry8eJy — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 14, 2020

The simple change led to several others, which helped Evan lose the weight and keep it off. Now a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School, Evan launched a company called Evexia, a Greek word meaning well-being.

Evan’s first product is a self-designed water bottle with an inspirational message to encourage others who are working to achieve their own health and wellness goals.

“If you’re ever feeling like you can’t do it, you just look at ‘Live Better’ and you’ll remember all the progress you’ve made so far,” he said.

Evan explained that everyone’s required water intake is different, based on factors like weight, gender and level of physical activity, but that the size of the water bottle, roughly a half-gallon, was designed to be a helpful guide.

“Most people should have probably around like one-and-a-half, two a day,” he said.

He has found a loyal customer in Jim DiBattista, a Delco native and the winner of the most recent season of “The Biggest Loser.” Once DiBattista heard about Evan’s product and backstory, he knew they had to meet.

“I think it’s a great message and I think he’s living proof that it doesn’t matter how old or how young you are, you can make changes and have them stick,” he said.

DiBattista knows this better than anyone. He worked hard to lose the equivalent of a person on the show and remains in the best shape of his life.

“One hundred-sixty pounds is a lot of weight,” he said. “I was really big. I have a ton of energy now. I’m definitely living a better, healthier lifestyle than I was before.”

The Evexia water bottle retails for $14 on Amazon and is selling quickly thanks to word of mouth. Evan is taking on the business world with the same strategy he used to take control of his health.

“You run into a lot of problems with creating your own business. I know there’s definitely going to be greater problems that keep coming, but I’ll just keep pushing through and I know I will accomplish what I want,” he said.