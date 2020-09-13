PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an absolutely fantastic Saturday the Philadelphia region will briefly return to warmer, more humid weather Sunday. A weak cold front is slowly approaching from the west as high pressure moves offshore, so a more southerly wind flow is expected during the day.

Sunday should remain dry for a majority of the region, including Philly and the Jersey Shore.

The best chance to see some daytime rain should in the Poconos, and sometime after 5 p.m. as the front inches closer to the more north and west communities.

Highs today will be slightly warmer, topping out near 80 degrees.

The cold front likely washes out and fades as it passes through the region Sunday night.

This drops any legitimate rain chances to a few isolated sprinkles or a very spotty shower at best.

Lows tonight remain a bit warmer than recently in the upper 60s.

Monday is our transitional day as we get ready for some lovely Tuesday weather.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy and overcast in the morning for much of the region, especially across Philly and points south and east.

A few lingering, light sprinkles or a shower could be possible as well, mainly near the Jersey Shore.

As Monday progresses skies will clear and it will be a breezy afternoon. The humidity drop as dry air moves in.

Monday’s high temperatures will be very similar to Sunday in the upper 70s nearing 80.

Tuesday is definitely the pick of the week.

It will be by far the most Fall-like day we have had this season, with some of the coldest air we have experienced so far this season as well.

Morning lows on Tuesday could dip into the mid-50s, even in Philly, with isolated spots in the Poconos potentially seeing some upper 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will be very sunny with highs in the low 70s by the afternoon.

Wednesday should remain sunny as high pressure will still be the dominant weather feature, but it starts to slide away from the region as our next weather cycle begins to move in the southwest.

This allows for more of a return flow on Wednesday afternoon, leading into a warmer and more muggy afternoon.

Wednesday’s highs will again jump to near 80 degrees.

The end of the week is going to be very unsettled.

Eyewitness News Meteorologists are watching multiple features that could affect the region on Thursday and Friday.

First, there is a cold front that will be approaching from the west, and we also will have to keep an eye on the remnant moisture from Sally as it starts to make a northward turn for the end of the week.

How these two systems interact will have a strong impact on our weather Thursday and Friday.

For the time being, chances of showers are being foretasted for both Thursday and Friday as the forecast is still somewhat unclear.

However, it looks like conditions clear nicely for the weekend.