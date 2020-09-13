PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Eagles game day! The coronavirus is dramatically changing how the fans can enjoy the game this season. On a typical game day morning, fans would be out tailgating before 7 a.m., but this year times have changed.

The Eagles kick off the season at 1 p.m. Sunday against in Washington. This year, there will be no Eagles green flooding the stands to cheer for the Birds on the road.

This leaves fans forced to celebrate the Eagles in their own ways. Some places, like Rhythm and Reels in Williamstown, New Jersey will be hosting a tailgate. Gates open at 9 a.m.

There is no doubt Philadelphia fans will find creative ways to root for the Birds.

Meanwhile, some key players won’t make it to the big game.

Defensive end Derek Barnett will be out Sunday. Lane Johnson is still questionable.

And starting running back Miles Sanders is out with a hamstring injury, so we’ll be seeing a lot of Boston Scott on the field.

Despite the pressure to perform, Scott says he is ready.