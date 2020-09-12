MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Are you ready for some football? The Philadelphia Eagles open the season Sunday in Washington.

And even though fans can’t make the trip for the game because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a massive tailgate not too far away.

The owner of Rhythm & Reels, a new drive-in theater in Monroe Township, plans to show the game on a giant, 40-foot screen.

“We are trying to have everybody have a designated area. You stay within your area, have some fun, if you go outside your area, we need to make sure that you have a mask on. You don’t want to wear it in your area, don’t wear it, but have some consideration for others,” Rocco Gallelli said.

You can bring your own food and drinks, but there will also be concessions.

A DJ will play during pre-game activities. Tickets are available online.

Baja Beach in West Berlin, New Jersey has linked up with fan group Green Legion to host a socially distant tailgate party of their own.

Public health officials in Camden County are urging Eagles fans to cheer for their team responsibly.