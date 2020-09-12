PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Restaurant Week will return to Center City this fall. The 13-day culinary tour starts on Sunday and runs through Sept. 25.

For the very first time, the popular fixed price menu applies to takeout too.

There are more than 70 restaurants participating and also working with increased health protocols to provide a safe experience for diners.

Restaurant Week has been going on for the past 17 years, but this year is very different.

“Restaurant Week, for me, always symbolizes the beginning of the fall and that means that people are ready to eat more and enjoy restaurants,” a.kitchen owner Ellen Yin said.

“We are very excited to bring jobs back, to bring people back and to do so safely,” Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing for the Center City District, said.

If you do choose to get takeout, the Center City District is setting up additional outdoor dining tables at Dilworth Park.

Here are all of the participating restaurants:

