PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Restaurant Week will return to Center City this fall. The 13-day culinary tour starts on Sunday and runs through Sept. 25.
For the very first time, the popular fixed price menu applies to takeout too.
There are more than 70 restaurants participating and also working with increased health protocols to provide a safe experience for diners.
Restaurant Week has been going on for the past 17 years, but this year is very different.
“Restaurant Week, for me, always symbolizes the beginning of the fall and that means that people are ready to eat more and enjoy restaurants,” a.kitchen owner Ellen Yin said.
“We are very excited to bring jobs back, to bring people back and to do so safely,” Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing for the Center City District, said.
If you do choose to get takeout, the Center City District is setting up additional outdoor dining tables at Dilworth Park.
Here are all of the participating restaurants:
- 1028 Yamitsuki Ramen
- 1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
- 1518 Bar and Grill
- a.kitchen
- Abe Fisher
- Alice Pizza
- Amada
- Bank & Bourbon
- Barbuzzo
- Barra Rossa
- Bellini Grill
- Bistro La Baia
- Bistrot La Minette
- Bistro Romano
- Branzino
- Bru Craft & Wurst
- Bud & Marilyn’s
- Caribou Café
- Chatayee Thai
- Chima Steakhouse
- City Tavern
- Clementine’s Stable Cafe
- Con Murphy’s
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
- D’Angelo Ristorante Italiano
- Del Frisco’s Grille
- Devon Seafood Grill
- Entrée BYOB
- Fogo de Chao
- Fork
- Gabi
- Gran Caffe L’Aquila
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Harper’s Garden
- Indeblue
- Iron Hill Brewery
- Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
- La Famiglia Ristorante
- LA FONTANA DELLA CITTA
- La Peg
- La Viola East
- La Viola West
- Little Nonna’s
- Lolita
- Lou Bird’s
- Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Melograno
- Mercato
- Mixto Restaurant & Bar
- Moshulu
- Ocean Prime
- Oloroso
- Panorama
- PINEFISH
- Pub & Kitchen
- Pumpkin
- Red Owl Tavern
- Ristorante Aroma
- Salty’s Seafood and Ice Cream Shack
- Seafood Unlimited
- SouthGate
- SOUTH Jazz Kitchen
- Spasso Italian Grill
- Spice Finch
- Square 1682
- Tequila’s Restaurant
- The Butcher Bar
- The Olde Bar
- The Plough & the Stars
- The Twisted Tail
- Time
- Top Tomato Bar & Pizza
- Tradesman’s
- Trattoria Carina
- Veda Modern Indian Bistro
- The Wayward
- Yakitori Boy
For more information on Restaurant Week, click here.
