PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emotional plea to put the guns down and stop the killing from a grieving mother who’s calling for peace after her son was murdered earlier this year. The mother of Quincy White shared a powerful message Saturday, her words delayed for several months due to the pandemic while the violence has accelerated at an alarming pace.

White was shot and killed on March 13 at North 20th Street and Ridge Avenue. On Saturday, his mother held a balloon release to remember her son.

Theresa Madison has suffered the last six months during the pandemic without her 25-year-old son.

In surveillance footage released by police, you can see White being attacked by two men before they eventually shot and killed him. An arrest has been made in the shooting by Philadelphia police.

Tamir Washington was arrested and charged with murder.

Six months later, Madison says the violence in the city is tearing families apart.

“What I want to say is stop. You don’t understand what you’re doing, the devastation that you’re causing in the families,” Madison said. “I forever have a hole in my heart. I feel like a tree that lost one of its branches that will never grow back. Just stop, stop killing. Stop, please. Stop.”

Madison says her son is just the latest example of someone in the community who has died for nothing.

