BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are searching for a serial burglar who they say is responsible for 1,000 break-ins. Investigators say the man is the one breaking into vehicles all over Bucks County and parts of New Jersey over the last year.
He usually hits several vehicles a night and targets neighborhoods all over the county.
Police say this is a good reminder to always lock your vehicle because the thief only breaks into unlocked vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.
