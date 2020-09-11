CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are searching for a serial burglar who they say is responsible for 1,000 break-ins. Investigators say the man is the one breaking into vehicles all over Bucks County and parts of New Jersey over the last year.

He usually hits several vehicles a night and targets neighborhoods all over the county.

Police say this is a good reminder to always lock your vehicle because the thief only breaks into unlocked vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.

Comments