PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood. Investigators say a man was shot dead inside his home on the 1200 block of Fuller Street, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the man may have been shot during a home invasion and robbery. They say it does not appear there was forced entry into the home.

When officers entered the home, they found the 21-year-old man shot several times in the chest and neck. Police say he was lying on his living room couch when they found him.

Investigators found six spent shell casings nearby. They also found a lot of cash and jewelry by the victim’s body.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for this attack is still unclear, but police are working with evidence they’ve recovered from the scene.

“The second-floor front bedroom, you can see that the window blinds were pushed out, they’re damaged. It appears that someone may have exited from that second-floor front bedroom and jumped onto the front lawn because there is some disturbance on the front lawn. There’s a light that’s knocked over, there appears to be a footprint from someone jumping,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Police are now speaking to a family member and a friend of the victim who were both inside the home at the time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

