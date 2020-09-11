Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mayfair. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 3000 block of Glenview Street.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related.
Four men wearing ski masks were seen running away from the house.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
