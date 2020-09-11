WEST WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County believe the victim struck on the Route 30 Bypass near Exton on Thursday may actually be the one to blame because of a road rage incident prior to the crash. Officers say that man was hit by a passing vehicle after he parked his car on the bypass to argue with another driver who stopped behind him.

“Unfortunately just because of his actions, this happened,” West Whiteland Township Detective Scott Pezick said.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Thursday afternoon on the Route 30 Bypass near Exton. You can see the aftermath of the three-vehicle crash, and authorities blame the driver of a brown Ford pickup truck.

“Clearly a road rage case,” said Pezick.

Police say just before the crash, that pickup driver suddenly stopped and parked in the left lane of the busy bypass.

“That forced the driver behind him to stop. The operator of vehicle No. 1 gets out of the car and walks up to the driver of vehicle No. 2 and threatens him… violent threats that he was going to harm the person,” Pezick said.

The speed limit of the bypass is 55 mph and while that argument was happening, police say a passing rental Budget truck lost control and struck the back of the van as well as the pickup truck driver.

“He could have clearly pulled onto the shoulder,” Pezick said. “That person was a 53-year old male from Green Lane, Pa. He was transported to Paoli Hospital, which he’s still there. Last I heard, he was in serious condition.”

Now investigators would like to speak to anyone that may have witnessed the crash or what led up to it.

“If somebody saw something, give us a call,” Pezick said.

Police say they’re still figuring out if charges should be filed against that 53-year-old man who was hit.