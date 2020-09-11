Bicyclist Struck, Injured In Center City Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman on a bicycle was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Center City overnight. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at Broad and Vine Streets.
Eyewitness News was there as medics took the victim away on a stretcher. She was conscious and talking.
An eyewitness says she was driving right behind the suspect when it happened.
“I was just driving at Vine and Broad,” witness Danielle Spillman said. “Right on Vine and Broad, a car was taking a left turn. A woman on a bike, who had the right of way on a green light, was going across the crosswalk and he hit her and then continued to go on to the expressway. He definitely knew he hit her. It looked really hard and he was driving really fast.”
The victim is in stable condition.
The eyewitness gave police a basic description of the car, saying it was a maroon sedan.
