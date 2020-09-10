PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police continue to search for two suspects caught on camera beating a man with a bat. What started as a routine call for a broken-down car ended with an auto mechanic severely beaten.

Philadelphia police say the two suspects were captured on camera punching and striking the mechanic with a bat. Security video shows the mechanic checking out what he was told was a run-down car on the 3100 block of Witte Street near East Allegheny Avenue in Port Richmond.

But then the two men in the car start chasing the mechanic. One man is seen throwing punches at him and the other strikes him with a bat again and again, even after the mechanic is helplessly on the ground.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. Police released a video of the attack on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy out here on the streets,” neighbor Carmen Perez said.

Philadelphia police have not identified the 41-year-old mechanic. Neighbors hope he’s doing OK.

“I would be concerned. I probably wouldn’t do that business anymore if I was him,” Charlotte Wiley said.

After the attack, police say the suspects got in their car and drove away. They were last seen heading west on Clearfield Street in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.