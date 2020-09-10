Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague the city of Philadelphia as a barrage of bullets leaves a man dead in West Oak Lane. It happened on the 6700 block of North Sydenham Street around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say at least 35 shots were fired. Eyewitnesses say two shooters got out of a white vehicle and opened fire striking that victim before taking off.
A parked car and a nearby home were also struck by the gunfire.
The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 8:50 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
