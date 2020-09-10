PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rain and thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the Delaware Valley Thursday. Rain will be scattered but heavy throughout the morning. Rain looks to pick up in coverage and intensity throughout the day with the heaviest rain arriving after noon today lasting through tonight.

A cold front then will drag through the area slowly on Thursday before parking itself to our south. Expect warm and steamy weather on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue this morning. Later today a slow moving front will set up over the region generating high amounts of rainfall across some neighborhoods. A Flash Flood Watch is NOW in effect! #TurnAroundDontDrown ☔️ pic.twitter.com/QWeym8AsWj — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) September 10, 2020

Localized flash flooding concerns will be something to keep in mind for Thursday afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Philadelphia and immediate Pennsylvania and the New Jersey suburbs until this evening.

Showers and storms then taper off overnight, leading into a generally dry Friday for much of the region, with humidity gradually dropping and clouds breaking for sun. Saturday will be a dry and comfortable start to the weekend with highs in the middle 70s and lower humidity too. We will watch for changes to the forecast and pattern by Sunday as the front that has been sitting our south since Thursday night starts to lift back north as a warm front Sunday. This draws in warm and steamy air for the end of the weekend, and we should look again for rain and thunderstorms and another threat for localized flash flooding.

We start to once again look pretty quiet on Monday but a cooler and drier set up is likely for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.