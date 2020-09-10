Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re getting a new look at the toll COVID-19 is taking on the tourism industry in Philadelphia. The city says the pandemic has already caused more than $4 billion in lost economic impact from March through July.
Tourism came to a sudden halt in March after a record-breaking 46 million visitors came to the region in 2019.
More than 70,000 people who work in the travel and tourism industries were out of work during the height of the pandemic.
Experts predict it will take at least three to four years for the city to fully recover.
You must log in to post a comment.