PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia International Airport now has the green light to resume international flights for the first time in five months. While the airport is cleared to operate international flights starting Monday Sept. 14, it won’t happen right away.

There are still many restrictions in place by the United States government and other countries about who can and cannot travel here.

International flights came to a halt at Philadelphia International back in March, when the federal government designated 15 airports to be screener airports for international travelers arriving in the United States — Philadelphia was not one of them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that international travelers will no longer be funneled to specific airports to go through enhanced screenings, starting Monday.

Prior to the pandemic, American Airlines operated its transatlantic hub out of Philadelphia International Airport. Airport officials expect American to resume those operations once the airline addresses the logistics and staffing needed to restart international flights.

In a statement, PHL CEO Chellie Cameron stated that pre-COVID-19, transatlantic travel generated $2 billion for the local economy each year.

American Airlines previously announced its plans to resume service to London and Madrid on Oct. 25.

Tickets are currently being sold for those routes.