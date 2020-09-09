CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re only 54 days away from Election Day and the 76ers are doing their part to get out the vote.

Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle encouraged people to vote in November as part of the team’s new Vote 76 initiative. The team also launched a new website Thursday where fans can make sure they are registered to vote.

You can also learn more about mail-in voting and find all the key deadlines for the election.

