Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re only 54 days away from Election Day and the 76ers are doing their part to get out the vote.
Make yourself heard.
🗳 https://t.co/6LD6XVzpiK pic.twitter.com/44asYCtCIa
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 9, 2020
Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle encouraged people to vote in November as part of the team’s new Vote 76 initiative. The team also launched a new website Thursday where fans can make sure they are registered to vote.
You can also learn more about mail-in voting and find all the key deadlines for the election.
