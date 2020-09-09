PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver that fled the scene of a fatal accident involving a bicyclist in North Philadelphia over the summer. Thirty-two-year-old Will Lindsay, of Havertown, was cycling north on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue on July 12 just after 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a white Chevy Camaro.

Officials say they’ve followed up on several leads and even checked out a few cars that match the description, but nothing has panned out.

The victim’s family is also pleading with the public to help identify the person responsible for taking their son’s love.

“He was a terrific son,” Bill Lindsay said.

Bill and Monica Lindsay lost their oldest child, Will, in the July 12 accident. New surveillance video shows the car police say struck and killed the 32-year-old and sped away.

“It’s not necessarily a crime to be involved in a crash, or to be involved in hitting a pedestrian, but once you leave that person there, you have committed a crime and we need to hold these people accountable,” AID Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Overwise says sadly the Lindsays are one of many families who have lost loved ones this year to reckless drivers in the city.

“Our traffic fatalities this year, up to the end of August, are up 25% compared to last year at the end of August,” Overwise said. “It seems like it’s a little bit of a free-for-all out there.”

Bill Lindsay spoke out about his family’s heartbreaking loss and their hope that the driver who killed their son and brother is brought to justice.

“He was a great, a scientist down at the Navy Yard, at Wuxi Apptec, a fantastic individual, a light shining in all of our lives,” Bill said.

The vehicle is described as a 2010 to 2015 white Chevy Camaro with red racing stripes on the hood and trunk, tinted windows and a moon roof.

The vehicle may have damage to the front windshield on the passenger side.

The FOP and City of Philadelphia have issued rewards totaling $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.