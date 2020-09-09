ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — It was a quiet Wednesday afternoon at Dance Obsessions in Aston. The studio’s many trophies could been seen lining the windowsills.

Meanwhile, news was circulating a dance instructor from the family-owned business had been charged five days earlier in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old dance student.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Carly Marie Green surrendered to police on Friday, answering to accusations she had sex with a 15-year-old dance student in excess of 50 times in the spring of 2018.

The pair also exchanged nude images via Snapchat and conducted a second sexual relationship in 2019, according to arrest papers.

The accuser’s mother apparently noticed something wasn’t right and began to probe deeper.

The investigation started in November 2019, after the teen’s mother told police she noticed her son’s grades had dropped and he was depressed. She says the teen had also begun drinking alcohol and vaping. He eventually admitted to having sexual intercourse with Green.

Investigators say from the age of 10, the victim had been a student at a dance studio in Aston where Green was an instructor.

“This is a sad case involving a teacher, as well as a family friend, abusing the trust placed in her by both the parent and the child. The defendant chose to exploit the relationship of trust built over several years by engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim, knowing full well both the age of the child, and the legal age of consent,” Stollsteimer said.

Green’s lawyer declined to comment on the case.

“As difficult as this situation is, I applaud the victim’s parent for being alert to warning signs. She saw changes in her son’s behavior and followed up on her concerns. Law enforcement can’t do it alone – we need the help of parents in protecting our kids,” Stollsteimer added.

Green is facing multiple charges, including statutory sexual assault and institutional sexual assault of a child.

She is currently out on bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.