PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is treating those who work in the education system to free coffee to kick off the school year. Teachers, faculty and school administration employees can enjoy one any size free coffee per visit through Sept. 30.
Wawa says they are running the promotion to thank employees for everything they do especially during the crazy start to this school year due to the current health pandemic.
Teachers, faculty, school administration or support personnel qualify for the free coffee promotion and should tell the cashier their position when checking out.
