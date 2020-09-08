Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is encouraging cyclists to ride their trains as the region moves toward recovery. Starting immediately, SEPTA will allow riders to bring bikes onboard trains during peak hours.
It announced the change as part of its pandemic recovery plan.
SEPTA said it is adjusting schedules to account for changes in ridership patterns, while also improving sanitation to keep people safe.
During the course of the pandemic, transit ridership fell more than 90%.
