Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are closely monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Temple University. They say so far, it seems to be subsiding.
“Temple University conducted testing over the weekend, they did about 150 students per day and saw a decrease in the percentage of those students who tested positive each day. So far, there is no evidence of a spread from Temple University population to other populations in the city, that is a very good thing,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
At last check, Temple had 283 COVID-19 cases with 282 among on-campus students, and one in an employee.
The school has switched to remote learning for the remainder of the semester.
You must log in to post a comment.