PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Movie theaters are back open in Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at the AMC in the Center City Fashion District. Social distance practices are enforced and all guests are required to wear masks.
Last week our own Ukee Washington spoke with “Tenet” star John David Washington about the reopening of theaters.
“The prospect of getting back into the movie theaters safely — it’s meant to be experienced in Imax, it’s meant to be experienced in a movie theater, so just to enjoy the ride and all the twist and turns and the high-octane pace that it’s on, I think that’s what you try to enjoy, then on the second or third viewing is when you start to deconstruct it,” he said.
“Tenet” is the first major release in theaters since the pandemic began.
