CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 10-year-old from Lanning Square. Amilian Robinson was reported missing Monday from his home on the 700 block of Clinton Street.
He is described as a black male, 5’0”, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with lime green sleeves, gray shorts and black sneakers. He may be heading to the 1600 block of Norris Street.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7042.
