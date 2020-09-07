BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A police officer in Bridgeton, Cumberland County is being remembered after he died just hours after he tried to rescue a woman from a river. Family members found Officer Sean Peek unresponsive at this home Sunday morning.

Peek, 49, was a 15-year veteran of the force.

Earlier in the day, police say Peek and other officers were called to a Bridgeton Fire Department/EMT station on Mayor Aitken Drive for a report of a subject striking an ambulance with an unidentified object.

Police say Peek saw the woman running through the woods and then eventually jump or fall into the Cohansey River.

Peek followed the woman into the river to try and pull her to safety but police say he had trouble making it back to shore and other officers had to help him get out.

Peek went to the hospital to be checked out and died after being released.

“We are naturally devastated here at the department, Sean was a fine officer and a friend to all and always acted in an exemplary fashion when representing the department and the City of Bridgeton,” Bridgeton Police Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. said. “He will be sorely missed and our hearts collectively go out to Megan and their 8-year-old daughter Kate.”

Officials are still waiting for autopsy results.

Police say the woman, identified as 29-year-old Sarah Jeanne Davis, of Canton, Connecticut, made it across the river and was apprehended by police. She has been charged with burglarizing several city-owned structures, including the fire department building and breaking several windows.