PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are recovering in the hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to officials, this happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at 3rd and Ontario Street.
Police say a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were riding on a motorcycle when they were struck by a 30-year-old man in another vehicle.
The two occupants of the motorcycle were rushed to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was also rushed to the hospital but is listed in stable condition.
Police say this is not a DUI related incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
