OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Lakewood Police Department is mourning the death of one of their own after an off-duty officer was killed in a crash in Ocean County. There was a police escort Saturday night for Nicklas Shimonovich.
The 23-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle Saturday when he crashed into a tree on Thompson Bridge Road in Jackson Township. He died at the hospital.
Officer Shimonovich joined the force in 2018.
Lakewood police are encouraging residents to send personal messages and condolences to the LPD as part of a communal show of support.
