PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after police say a 54-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened along the 700 block of North 38th Street just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim was stabbed once in the upper torso.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released any information about the suspect at this time.
