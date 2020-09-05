Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway following a serious crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Route 29 and Valley Forge in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.
Officials say at least two cars are involved and multiple injuries have been reported.
So far, two people have been transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.
The eastbound lanes of the turnpike are shut down at Route 29 as officials investigate.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this story.
You must log in to post a comment.