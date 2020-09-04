Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenage girls. According to police, 13-year-old Evelyn Coca-Coats, and 16-year-old Emily Coca-Coats were last seen Wednesday night along the 1600 block of Marston Street.
Evelyn is described as 5-foot-1 with a small build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and sandals.
Emily is described as 5-foot-11 with a heavy build, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a bun and she has braces. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and sandals.
Anyone with any information on Evelyn or Emily’s whereabouts is asked to please contact police at 215-686-3013 or 911.
You must log in to post a comment.