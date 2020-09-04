Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new meaning for the words “labor day” after the Pennsylvania SPCA goes on an exhaustive search to find newborn puppies. The organization’s Humane Law Enforcement Team rescued a pitbull mom found tied to a dumpster on Thursday night in West Philadelphia.
It was clear she had just given birth.
Investigators canvassed the area until they found all nine puppies nearby.
The mom and her pups are now reunited and receiving the medical care they need.
