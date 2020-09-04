PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Independence National Historical Park is taking another step on its road to recovery. Starting Wednesday, popular tourist sites like Independence Hall, the Visitors Center and the Liberty Bell will reopen.
Sites like the Second Bank Portrait Gallery and the Friends Quaker Meeting House will also reopen as staffing allows.
The sites will follow CDC and the city’s safety guidelines with reduced capacities and masks required.
“Park staff have been working to implement our adaptive recovery plan,” Cynthia MacLeod, Superintendent of Independence National Historical Park, said. “We have modified operations for tours and visitor services to keep numbers within City guidelines, installed markers to prompt social distancing, added clear protective shields at public contact stations, and prepared staff.”
Click here to see more about the reopenings.
You must log in to post a comment.