By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend is the final show for the Live-In Drive-In concert series at Citizens Bank Park. This summer fans have been enjoying live performances right from their cars in a drive-in setting.

The shows are taking place in the parking lot outside the ballpark.

The series wraps-up on Monday, Sept. 7, with the Labor Day Comedy Jam featuring Michael Blackson and friends.

Blackson started his career in Philadelphia and he’s going to be in Eddie Murphy’s movie — Coming to America 2.

Also on the bill, Philly’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff and his extremely talented son Cory Townes.

Gates for Monday’s show open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Click here, for more info and tickets.

