PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Happening this weekend, the final shows for the Live-In Drive-In Concert Series at Citizens Bank Park. This summer, fans have been enjoying live performances right from their cars ina drive-in setting.
The shows take place in a parking lot outside the ballpark. The series wraps up Monday with the Labor Day Comedy Jame featuring Michael Blackson and friends.
Blackson started his career in Philadelphia and he’s going to be in Eddie Murphy’s movie, “Coming to America 2.”
Also on the bill is Philly’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff and his extremely talented son Cory Townes. They talked to CBS3’s Ukee Washington about the show and performing together.
“I’m super excited because this is really the first outside thing that I’ve done since February,” DJ Jazzy Jeff said. “I’m probably more excited that they’re taking the precautions to make sure that everybody is safe. If I was gonna go back out, I’m happy that I’m going back out in my hometown.”
Showtime for Monday is 7:30 p.m.
Watch the video to hear more from DJ Jazzy Jeff and Townes.
