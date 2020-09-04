DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County health officials have reported an outbreak of COVID-19 within a Downingtown-based high school cheerleading team. Although the Chester County Health Department has not identified the school, Eyewitness News obtained a letter sent by the principal of Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown to all parents and guardians.
In the letter, he says five Bishop Shanahan cheerleaders and one field hockey player tested positive for the virus.
The health department explains how contact tracing identified even more potential cases.
“One of the cheerleaders had also been in a gymnastics organization in which there was potential for exposure of up to another 60 individuals,” Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Casmer said. “It’s still an active case so we’re working through that to truly determine exposure risks, and again, provide the appropriate guidance.”
The director of the health department tells Eyewitness News, the cheerleaders recently attended a private camp where they were likely exposed.
Classes have not yet begun at Bishop Shanahan.
