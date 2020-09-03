PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Classes at Temple University will be virtual for the remainder of the fall semester following a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. The university says they believed in-person classes could be possible for the fall semester after students made it “loud and clear” they wanted to be together again on campus.

But, a recent COVID-19 outbreak is causing Temple to switch course and move to a virtual semester. Temple has reported over 200 COVID-19 cases over the last week due to an outbreak that officials believe is linked to students living in off-campus housing.

Temple announced classes will be virtual-only in a letter to students, faculty and community members Thursday morning.

“That is why we are announcing that the current suspension of all but essential in-person teaching on Temple University’s domestic campuses will continue for the remainder of the fall semester,” the letter read. “Essentials-only courses are those for which educational objectives cannot be achieved without all or some in-person instruction. We estimate that 95% of courses will be online for the remainder of the semester. Employees currently working on campus should continue to do so until notified otherwise by your supervisor. We will continue to work together as a community to ensure that students receive the quality education they expect from Temple and continue progress toward their degree.”

Students living on-campus can receive a full refund on housing and meal plan charges if they choose to leave by Sunday, Sept. 13.

Any students who need or want to remain on campus to access available resources are welcome to stay.

Temple says there are academic and other support services available to students who remain on campus, including the health services.

“We know this is disappointing for the many students and their families who had hoped for an on-campus experience,” the letter says. “Please know that if the data supported a decision to safely continue the fall semester experience on campus, we would have made every effort to do so. Unfortunately, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are simply too great for our students, faculty, staff and neighboring community.”

The university says of those who tested positive for COVID-19, none have severe symptoms. They are either showing no or mild-to-moderate symptoms.