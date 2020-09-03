PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana.
I’m with @FettermanLt to ask the PA legislature to get an adult-use marijuana bill to my desk so I can sign it into law.
Most Pennsylvanians want to see marijuana legalized in our state, and the profits from this would help small businesses that are struggling due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/JTs2UG31Nu
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 3, 2020
“Now more than ever, especially right in the middle of this pandemic, we have a desperate need for the economic boost that the legalization of cannabis can provide,” Wolf said Thursday. “As you know, some states have already done this. In Washington state, adult-use cannabis brought in $319 million in their fiscal year 2018.”
The governor is also asking the General Assembly to pursue criminal justice reform for those convicted of cannabis-related offenses.
