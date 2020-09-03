CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana.

“Now more than ever, especially right in the middle of this pandemic, we have a desperate need for the economic boost that the legalization of cannabis can provide,” Wolf said Thursday. “As you know, some states have already done this. In Washington state, adult-use cannabis brought in $319 million in their fiscal year 2018.”

The governor is also asking the General Assembly to pursue criminal justice reform for those convicted of cannabis-related offenses.

