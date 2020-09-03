PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was Day 2 of virtual learning for students in the Philadelphia School District. Things went much smoother after many parents and students were stuck in long lines trying to pick up Chromebooks on Wednesday, and some who had theirs encountered technical difficulties getting online. Those students who couldn’t log on or didn’t have a Chromebook got an excused absence.

The move from the classroom to online learning has been a big adjustment.

Micaela Bailey is starting her sixth-grade year at Masterman School and like thousands of other Philadelphia students, her home has been transformed into a classroom for virtual learning.

“Before school started, I was really excited,” Micaela said. “Now that we’re not in the building or anything, but I still like being there and being at a new school.”

Micaela’s mom Monica Bailey is a child psychologist with the school district and she understood the importance of creating boundaries for learning.

“We set her up in the living room,” Bailey said, “and we went shopping and got her some desk supplies just to make her feel as if ‘when I come downstairs, I’m coming to school.'”

From Philadelphia to Glen Mills, Delaware County, the McInnes family is navigating digital learning for all six of their children, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“Each one starts at a different time so that’s kind of a juggle with their schedule a little bit of when they need to get on Zooms,” Kristi McInnes said. “And then, of course, they have lunch at different times.”

“The main struggle is the Wifi with six kids online at the same time,” Dan McInnes said. “We’ve had the Wifi drop out here or there, but just log them back in. It’s mainly trying to navigate the ropes and try to figure out who’s supposed to be doing what when.”

The McInnes family, like the Baileys, are navigating their way through uncharted territory taking it one virtual lesson, one child at a time.

“I’m sure that the teachers are going to try to make this experience as engaging as possible and I’m pretty confident that Micaela will receive it as such,” Bailey said.

“It’s a learning curve just like anything else,” McInnes said, “but this is a season and we’re all in this season together. It will pass eventually. Got to make the best of it.”

Many schools around the region have set up technical support systems just in case parents and students need a little help.