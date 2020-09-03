Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Five hundred American flags are now flying over a half-mile stretch on the Wilmington riverfront. The Rotary Club of Wilmington hosted the Flags For Heroes event on Thursday.
The flags are dedicated to U.S. military members, first responders and frontline workers.
Officials say they hope the flags remind people that we are going through these tough times together.
The stars and stripes will fly along the riverfront for about two weeks.
