PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is the first day of class for students in the Philadelphia School District. This year, they will begin the academic year with all-remote learning until at least November.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite joined CBS3 ahead of the district’s first day of remote learning.

Dr. Hite says he believes the district’s teachers are as ready as they can be to start the school year off with remote-only learning.

One issue with remote learning is ensuring all families will have access to internet services so students can access remote-learning.

Dr. Hite says the school district has partnered with the City of Philadelphia to launch PHLConnectED.

“PHLConnectED provides any family that dials 2-1-1 with an access code and that code will provide them with either the hardware to connect the internet service for a mobile hotspot,” Dr. Hite said. “And so we are asking individuals to dial 2-1-1 if they, in fact, need access to the internet, and then it’s a process that they will go through in order to get connected.”

Dr. Hite’s message to caregivers and students is logging on is the first and most important step.

“Log on, that’s the first and more important thing and if they have trouble logging on there is a hotline number, 215-200-4400. Together we’ll get through this and individuals have to have patience. There’s going to be some frustration but it’s together that we will get through this. So we’re all in this together and we’re going to try to manage through it together,” Dr. Hite said.

