READING, Pa. (CBS) — The Reading School District is warning parents and caregivers of a scam involving student’s Chromebooks. The school district says several families have reported they received phone calls advising them a Reading School District employee would come to their home and retrieve the Chromebook and the family should visit the school to pick up a new one.
They say the guardians should know a district employee will never visit the home to retrieve a Chromebook.
If someone shows up at your home asking for your Chromebook, do not give it to them.
Parents could contact the Reading Police non-emergency line at 610-655-6116.
Anyone who needs to return a Chromebook, or have one repaired, should bring the device to the student’s school.
The main office and IT department will assist in the repairs or replacement.
