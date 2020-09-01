Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash involving several vehicles left one man dead and six other people, including a 5-year-old boy, injured in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park neighborhood. The crash happened on the 7200 block of Haverford Avenue just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a 5-year-old boy, a 28-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, a 62-year-old man and a man of an unknown age are all in stable condition.
A 61-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.
